Dragons Special 50/50 Raffle to Benefit COVID-19 Response Fund & African-American Community Fund

July 30, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons Foundation has launched a special online 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefitting the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton and the African-American Community Fund through the Dayton Foundation.

Starting August 3 through August 14, one lucky fan will win 50 percent of the jackpot. All charitable proceeds help the Greater Dayton community. Half of the net proceeds will equally benefit the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton and the African-American Community Fund though the Dayton Foundation. The starting jackpot will be $7,500!

"Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and are able to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation" said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. "This year, we're excited to try something new with an online sales effort to benefit these funds with the Dayton Foundation that is connecting daily with underserved businesses and communities."

Raffle tickets are now available online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in the following amounts:

$10.00 receive Twenty (20) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receive Eighty (80) Raffle Tickets; or

$50.00 receive Two Hundred (200) Raffle Tickets

Each ticket purchased will be considered one (1) entry into the raffle. Fans must be 18 years or older and in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter. The winning ticket number will be announced following the conclusion of the raffle on August 19, 2020.

Buy tickets now and find the official rules at www.DaytonDragons5050.com

This online 50/50 raffle website uses geo-tracking since you must be in located in the state of Ohio when you participate. As such, you must allow location settings on your computer/device in order for it to recognize your location and for you to participate. There may be some instances where a work/company computer will block the site. If this occurs, please note you should be able to use your cell phone or personal device at home to participate.

To learn more about the charitable funds benefitting from this 50/50 raffle, please check out https://www.aacfdayton.org/ and https://www.daytonfoundation.org/covid-response-fund.html.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.