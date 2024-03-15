Dragons Single-Game Tickets Now Available for 2024 Season

March 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Single-game tickets for Dayton Dragons 2024 home games may now be purchased. The Dragons 24th Opening Night is set for Friday, April 5 when they host the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 PM.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2024 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at DaytonDragons.com/tickets or go directly to this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium

April: $16

May: $18

June through September: $20

Lawn

April: $6

May: $8

June through September: $10

The Dragons Box Office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 AM to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office will open at 2:00 p.m. and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 although a printing charge may apply for paper tickets that need to be mailed.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. Exceptions include Saturday, April 6 at 1:05 p.m.; Saturday, April 20 at 1:05 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 3 at 5:35 p.m. The Dragons do not play on Mondays with the exception of July 1, which will start at 7:05 p.m. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

SPECIAL TICKET DATES

Each Sunday the Dragons will host post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream. Children 11 and under can round the bases and receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside of the ballpark. There will be post-game Kids Run the Bases on Saturday, April 6 and Saturday, April 20, as well.

This season, fans can see special entertainment acts including BirdZerk! on June 14 and ZOOperstars on June 15.

BirdZerk! is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires and acrobatic, synchronized dances. In 2008, BirdZerk! was named the top minor league baseball promotional act by CNBC sports business columnist Darren Rovell.

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr.

Marvel "Defenders of the Diamond" Night is set for June 8. This special night at Day Air Ballpark will involve popular Marvel Super Hero character appearances, special Marvel-inspired uniforms, custom Minor League Baseball designed comic books and entertaining Marvel-themed interactive promotions throughout the game. As part of the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series, Marvel animators have reimagined team logos for all participating clubs. Teams will be wearing these logos on field in 2024, as they defend their own diamond!

Other big entertainment dates include Star Wars Night on July 26, and the popular Team Zoom Canine Entertainment act on May 4 and June 9.

TICKET OPTIONS

Group outings are also available through the Dragons including Boost Engagement luxury suites, Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair, party decks, and group seating in the seating bowl. Special benefits are available for groups of 10 to 1,000 fans.

The Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, kettle chips, pasta salad, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and shirt.

New Group Packages:

The Dragons two new group packages (Home Run and Grand Slam) are available for purchase. Home Run package groups of 50 and Grand Slam package groups of 100 or more will receive $5.00 per ticket in baseball bucks complimentary of the Dragons. Additionally, the group leader will receive either two or four parking passes.

Rental Suites:

Bring your clients, friends, or family out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment. Our Luxury Suites are great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers, family, and employees your appreciation. Each suite accommodates 20 guests, features lush furnishings, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Double Suites:

Who said that business only gets done on the golf course? Bring your clients out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment. Our Luxury Suites are great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers and employees your appreciation. Each double suite accommodates 40-50 guests, features lush furnishings, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

VIP Suite:

Bring your clients, friends, or family out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment in our largest climate-controlled indoor space in the ballpark. Our VIP suite is great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers, family, and employees your appreciation. Each suite accommodates 50 guests and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Party Decks:

Are you looking to have a fun, casual group outing? Then have a real party at the ballpark on one of our party decks. Fifty guests or more can comfortably enjoy the game from our open-air, patio-style decks. And don't forget to eat! Loads of catering options are available for your group.

Café Deck:

Give your party an extra dimension with our Detmer and Sons Café Deck seating option. Enjoy the Detmer and Sons Café Deck and then the view of the game from Section 104. Various catering options are available to your group.

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Dates include Sunday, April 21; Friday, May 3; Saturday, May 18; Sunday, June 9; Friday, June 14; Wednesday, July 3; Friday, July 26; Saturday, August 10; Sunday, August 25; and Sunday, September 1.

The Dragons wildly popular barstool seating will return in 2024. Single game tickets are $12.00 per seat. Season tickets are also available in this space.

The Dragons two new season ticket clubs are also available for purchase (the Family Club and Business Club). Both clubs provide great benefits including free events, free money in the form of a Dragons gift card worth 10% of your ticket package, and custom gifts. Dragons Family Club members will have exclusive access to Family Movie Night and a "Meet the Team" event.. Similarly, Dragons Business Club members will receive an exclusive Dragons padfolio and access to two Business Expo and Networking Nights. Full season, half season, 16-game, and 8-game plans available. Season Tickets | Dragons (milb.com)

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 15, 2024

Dragons Single-Game Tickets Now Available for 2024 Season - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.