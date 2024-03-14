Dragons Kids Club Is Back in 2024, Presented by Hot Head Burritos

March 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons Kids Club returns for its 14th year in 2024. The full package of the Dragons Kids Club is just $29.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100. There is limited quantities and sizes, so be sure to buy now!

Each member will receive:

Limited-Edition Black Dragons jersey

Dragons Crossbody Bag

Dragons hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Dragons game tickets (2)

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

The chance to win various experiential prizes

Parents and guardians can sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub; in person at the Dragons Den team store during Dragons games, or by phone at (937) 228-2287 ext. 290.

If you have any questions feel free to email dragons@daytondragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 14, 2024

Dragons Kids Club Is Back in 2024, Presented by Hot Head Burritos - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.