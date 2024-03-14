Dragons Kids Club Is Back in 2024, Presented by Hot Head Burritos
March 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons Kids Club returns for its 14th year in 2024. The full package of the Dragons Kids Club is just $29.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100. There is limited quantities and sizes, so be sure to buy now!
Each member will receive:
Limited-Edition Black Dragons jersey
Dragons Crossbody Bag
Dragons hat
Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher
Dragons game tickets (2)
Dragons Fun Zone Pass
The chance to win various experiential prizes
Parents and guardians can sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub; in person at the Dragons Den team store during Dragons games, or by phone at (937) 228-2287 ext. 290.
If you have any questions feel free to email dragons@daytondragons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from March 14, 2024
- Dragons Kids Club Is Back in 2024, Presented by Hot Head Burritos - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Dragons Kids Club Is Back in 2024, Presented by Hot Head Burritos
- Dayton Dragons 2024 Team Preview, Part 3: Second Basemen
- Dayton Dragons Single-Game Ticket Sales to Begin Friday, March 15
- Dayton Dragons 2024 Preview, Part 2: First Basemen
- Dayton Dragons 2024 Team Preview, Part 1: Catchers