Dragons Finish #3 in Attendance Among 120 MiLB Teams

September 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the final attendance rankings for the recently-completed 2024 season. The Dayton Dragons finished the year with a per-game attendance average of 8,012 to rank third in all Minor League Baseball.

The Dragons finished with an attendance total of 528,778 over 66 home dates. That total ranked fourth among all Minor League teams (note that Triple-A teams play 75 home games; Double-A teams play 69; High-A and Single-A teams play 66).

The Dragons finished first among the 60 Class-A teams in professional baseball, ranking #1 among Class-A teams for the 24th consecutive season (every year of the Dragons existence).

The Dragons finished #1 among all teams below the Triple-A level (Single-A and Double-A) for the 18th straight season. There are 90 teams below the Triple-A level in professional baseball.

The Dragons attendance average of 8,012 was their highest for a season since 2017. All 66 home games were able to start on their scheduled date, though one game was suspended due to rain.

The Dragons earned their first playoff berth in seven years when they won the Midwest League's East Division title in the second half with a record of 40-26. The Dragons full-season winning percentage of .565 ranked third in franchise history, and their best since 2011. Their home record for the full season of 40-26 tied for the most home wins in the Midwest League.

"What a great year!", said Robert Murphy, Dragons President. "We had a great team, great weather, many great games with exciting victories, great entertainment at Day Air Ballpark, and most importantly, GREAT fans!"

"From top to bottom, our organization works hard and is committed to making the Dayton Dragons experience a memorable one for our fans. Our goal is to create 528,778 amazing memories...one for every fan that comes to a Dragons game, whether that experience results from a Dragons walk-off win, an astonishing customer service act, or one of our crazy, fun contests, skits, or mascot bits. We love all our Dragons fans and cannot wait to see them again on April 8, 2025, the start to our 25th season!"

2024 Rankings by Average Per Home Date

Top-10 from all Classifications of Minor League Baseball (120 Teams)

Team Class Total Openings Average

1 Indianapolis Indians AAA 588,363 70 8,405

2 Lehigh Valley IronPigs AAA 588,788 73 8,066

3 Dayton Dragons High-A 528,778 66 8,012

4 Columbus Clippers AAA 530,992 70 7,586

5 Nashville Sounds AAA 500,241 71 7,046

6 Worcester Red Sox AAA 479,636 70 6,852

7 Albuquerque Isotopes AAA 503,525 75 6,714

8 Buffalo Bisons AAA 472,463 71 6,654

9 Durham Bulls AAA 496,715 75 6,623

10 Richmond Flying Squirrels AA 435,295 66 6,595

Midwest League

Team Total Openings Average

Dayton Dragons 528,778 66 8,012

West Michigan Whitecaps 372,943 64 5,827

Fort Wayne TinCaps 341,015 61 5,590

South Bend Cubs 310,023 65 4,770

Lansing Lugnuts 266,389 62 4,297

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 229,129 62 3,696

Great Lakes Loons 200,892 63 3,189

Lake County Captains 179,912 61 2,949

Quad Cities River Bandits 169,603 62 2,736

Peoria Chiefs 164,658 65 2,533

Cedar Rapids Kernels 150,102 63 2,383

Beloit Sky Carp 99,224 60 1,654

