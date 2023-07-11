Dragons Brooks Crawford Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

July 11, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release









Dayton Dragons pitcher Brooks Crawford

(Dayton Dragons) Dayton Dragons pitcher Brooks Crawford(Dayton Dragons)

DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons relief pitcher Brooks Crawford has been named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 3-9.

Crawford retired all 15 batters he faced during the week with nine strikeouts. He worked five perfect innings including a two-inning stint on July 4 and a three-inning outing on July 7. Both games were against the league's top run-scoring team, the Great Lakes Loons.

Crawford has made 21 appearances out of the Dayton bullpen this season, going 4-1 with a 3.99 earned run average. Crawford is a product of Clemson University and a native of Bishop, Georgia. He was acquired by the Reds from the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 Minor League Rule 5 Draft.

The Dragons, currently on their four-day break in accordance with the Major League All-Star Game, return to action at the Lake County Captains on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 18 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2023

Dragons Brooks Crawford Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.