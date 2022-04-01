Dragons Announce 25-Game Television Broadcast Schedule, Presented by AES Ohio

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons announced today that 25 Dragons home games will be televised live on Dayton's CW from beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District during the 2022 season, starting with the Dragons opening night game on Friday, April 8. Games on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 will also be televised. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. SEE ATTACHED TV SCHEDULE

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play for each telecast. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator on most broadcasts. Mike Vander Woude, the original voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will handle the commentator duties for select games in 2022.

Tom Nichols returns for his 15th year with the Dragons and 35th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 25 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Jack Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Mike Vander Woude: Mike was the original voice of the Dragons in 2000 and remained with the team as radio/television broadcaster through the 2007 season, when he departed to become the voice of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. He returned to the Miami Valley after five seasons with the Yankees in 2012 and has worked on select Dragons radio and TV broadcasts over the past eight seasons. Mike began his career as an announcer in Minor League Baseball in 1995.

Dragons 2022 Television Broadcast Schedule

April 8, 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

April 9, 1:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

April 10, 1:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

April 23, 1:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan

April 24, 1:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan

May 7, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

May 8, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

May 21, 7:00 p.m. vs. Quad Cities

May 22, 1:00 p.m. vs. Quad Cities

June 4, 7:00 p.m. vs. South Bend

June 5, 1:00 p.m. vs. South Bend

June 11, 7:00 p.m. vs. Great Lakes

June 12, 1:00 p.m. vs. Great Lakes

June 25, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

June 26, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

July 9, 7:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan

July 10, 7:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan

July 22, 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

July 23, 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

August 6, 7:00 p.m. vs. Peoria

August 7, 1:00 p.m. vs. Peoria

August 13, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lansing

August 14, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lansing

Sept. 3, 7:00 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids

Sept. 4, 1:00 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids

