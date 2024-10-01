Dragons and Edison State to Host Charger Country Showcase at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday

October 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Edison State Community College will host the Charger Country Showcase, a FREE softball and baseball doubleheader at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday, October 6. Gates open to the public at 1:00 pm for the event, and no ticket is required for admittance.

Edison State softball team will face off against Wright State University Club softball team at 2:00 pm. Edison State baseball team will square off with Wilberforce University baseball team at 4:00 pm.

Guests can enjoy inflatables, carnival games, Dragons mascots, raffle prizes, and more! The first 50 guests in attendance will receive an Edison State branded gift. Concessions will be available for purchase.

To learn more about Edison State's Charger Country Showcase, please visit: https://www.edisonohio.edu/event/2024-10/charger-country-showcase

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.