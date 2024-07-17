Dragons 5K Takes Place this Saturday at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, Ohio - The 14th annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates will take place at Day Air Ballpark this Saturday, July 20. The race begins at 8 am.

Anyone can still sign up to participate in the 5K. To register, visit daytondragons.com/Dragons5Ksignup, or stop by Day Air Ballpark on Friday during pre-race bag pickup from 8 am to 6 pm. Fans can also sign up the day of the race starting at 7 am.

All race participants (including virtual) will receive four (4) lawn tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons 5K shirt, Dragons hat, and finisher's medal. The registration fee for adults is $40 and $20 for youth 17 and under. For the virtual race option, there is an additional charge of $10 for swag bag shipping. Virtual participants can also pick up the week following the 5K at the Dragons Box Office.

Early race bag and bib pickup for participants will take place on Friday, July 19 from 8 am to 6 pm at Day Air Ballpark located in front of the Dragons Box Office. Those not able to make early race bag pickup can get their bag and race bib prior to the race beginning at 7 am on Saturday, July 20.

Participants may choose to run or walk the course. Baby strollers are permitted. The course will move through downtown Dayton and end at Day Air Ballpark.

Following the race, Heater, Gem, and the Green Team will be joined by representatives from Orthopedic Associates, WDTN, Air Force Marathon, Runners Plus, SPENGA Dayton, and more. Fun activities including air brush tattoos, inflatables, a Dragons 5K photobooth, and KONA Ice will be set up on the plaza after the race. Fruit and water will be distributed to participants just inside the main gate on the concourse. Participants will additionally be able to view their finishing times on the videoboard.

Once race results are finalized, winners will be posted on the Dragons 5K race page. Winners will be contacted via email with information on how to claim their prizes. The top overall finishers receive a specially engraved baseball bat and will be honored during an award presentation at 8:45 am on race day.

Awards will also be given out to the top three participants in each age group. Top three overall groups will receive great prizes. The grand group prize is a luxury suite to a Dragons game in 2024. The top three high school teams will also receive the "Race for the Plate" award.

For any Dragons 5K related questions, please visit the or contact Jake Arthur by emailing jake.arthur@daytondragons.com.

The 2024 Dragons 5K is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, Orthopedic Associate's passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. Orthopedic Associates is proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Learn more at www.oadoctors.com.

