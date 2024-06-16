Doughboys Use Big Innings to Sweep Bristol

June 16, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - A pair of five-run innings helped the Doughboys to a series sweep after defeating Bristol 10-5 on Sunday.

The seven-inning Sunday game would start with early runs for the Doughboys as Johnson City would bat around in the second inning, sending 10 to the plate and scoring five. Kyler Proctor came up with the bases loaded and sent them all home to headline the five-run inning.

Bristol would get a pair right back in the bottom half of the inning, but the Doughboys would settle in after that.

Brooks Chamberlain would come out of the bullpen and work out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, holding the Doughboys' 5-2 lead.

The fifth would be a rerun of the second for Johnson City as the Doughboys would send 10 to the plate once again, plating five more runs to make it 10-2. Doubles by Joey LaMattina and Austin Lemon would power the Doughboys in the fifth.

The ten runs proved more than enough for the pitching staff to work with, hanging zeroes in the fifth and sixth.

Bristol would battle back in the seventh, plating a trio of runs, before Andrew McCormick shut things down in relief for Johnson City.

The Doughboys would retain the lead even after a three-run seventh from Bristol. The win is the second in a row for Johnson City, clinching a winning week and homestand at 4-2.

Johnson City has Monday off before traveling to Huntington to play the Tri-State Coal Cats for the first time ever on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.