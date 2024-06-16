Tyler Zedalis, Brady Frederick Earn Appalachian League Opening Week Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Bristol's Tyler Zedalis and Greeneville's Brady Frederick were named Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 4-9.

Zedalis, 19, garnered Hitter of the Week honors for the first week of the Appalachian League season after batting .409 (9-for-22) with five home runs, one double, one triple and 17 RBI in five games for the State Liners. He paced all Appy League hitters during the period in home runs, RBI, total bases (27), slugging (1.227) and OPS (1.685).

After opening the season with a 2-for-5, three-RBI performance against Johnson City on Tuesday, Zedalis proceeded to homer in four straight games to close the week. He launched a ninth-inning grand slam against the Doughboys on Wednesday, a two-run shot at Elizabethton on Friday and another two-run homer against the River Riders the next day. Zedalis slugged a pair of home runs in the series finale on Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored.

A Charlotte, N.C., native, Zedalis appeared in three games, logging two at-bats, for the University of South Carolina this spring as a true freshman before entering the transfer portal. He hit .368 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in four years at Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C., earning Greater Metro 4A Conference Player of the Year and All-State honors in 2022.

Frederick, 19, took home Pitcher of the Week honors after posting three perfect innings with eight strikeouts across two relief appearances for the Flyboys. The right-handed pitcher struck out the side on 11 pitches in the ninth inning against Elizabethton on Opening Day and fanned five of six batters over two frames on June 7 to notch the save against Danville. Overall, Frederick recorded all but one of his outs via the strikeout. This past spring, the Knoxville, Tenn., native pitched 5.0 innings across seven appearances for East Tennessee State as a true freshman.

