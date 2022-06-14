Doughboys Fall in Slugfest to Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn: A back-and-forth slugfest went in the direction of Kingsport as the Doughboys lost 14-10 on Monday.

The game started loud for the Doughboys, as Cole Tremain hit a two-run home run to open up the scoring in the first. The home run was the Doughboys' first at home this season.

Kingsport would answer, plating one run in the second to shorten the Doughboy lead to just one. The game would continue to go back-and-forth, as Johnson City would get their one run right back in the bottom of the inning.

The third inning would look to be a breakthrough inning for Kingsport. They'd plate six runs off the power of four extra-base hits, including a three-run home run. The Doughboys wouldn't let that put them down, as they'd benefit from a series of walks and wild pitches to score three runs right back.

After just three innings of play, the score was 7-6 in favor of Kingsport, and they'd extend that lead with a series of hits in the fourth.

Once again, the Doughboys would come right back with an answer, scoring three, headlined by a Jayden Melendez RBI double.

Jared Johnson would get his first start defensively since getting injured on opening day. He'd cash in on the scoring with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at nine.

An empty inning defensively for the Doughboys would give them an opportunity to take their first lead since it was 3-2.

Isaiah Frost would triple to deep center, getting driven in with a Matt Miceli RBI single, one of his five hits on the day.

The fifth inning would be the last real run for the Johnson City offense.

Kingsport would find themselves ahead following another three-run home run in the sixth, and they wouldn't look back from there.

A few hits and stolen bases would benefit Kingsport as they'd plate two more runs in the seventh, extending their lead to 14-10.

Kingsport pitcher Cole Hales would be able to shut down what was a smoking hot Johnson City offense, as the Doughboys would fail to score in each of the final four innings.

Johnson City would go down in order to end the ballgame.

The loss moves the Doughboys to 2-9 on the season, with a trip to Kingsport coming up tomorrow.

