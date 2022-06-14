Axmen Outlast Doughboys in Slugfest

The Kingsport Axmen (9-2) are back to their winning ways after a 14-10 win over the Johnson City Doughboys (2-9).

The game featured 31 total hits (17-14 Kingsport), 24 total runs and four total errors.

Johnson City led 2-0 after the first inning after a Cole Tremain two-run home run. The Axmen and Doughboys each scored one run in the second inning, and Johnson City led, 3-1, entering the third inning.

The Kingsport offense exploded for six runs in the third inning. The six runs were scored on a Logen Sutton RBI single that scored Mayes White, an Ian Riley two-run double that scored Shea McGahan and Sutton, a Henry Hunter triple that scored home Riley, and a Corbin Shaw two-run home run, in his Axmen debut, that brought home Hunter and himself.

The Doughboys followed up Kingsport's six third-inning runs with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning to make it a 7-6 Axmen lead.

Kingsport scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning on a Shea McGahan RBI single and a Nick Block RBI single. Johnson City wouldn't go away, as the Doughboys scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it a 9-9 game.

Johnson City added one more run in the fifth inning to take a 10-9 lead, but that would be the last run the Doughboys scored, thanks to a stellar performance from Axmen RHP Cole Hales out of the bullpen.

Hales recorded the win (1-0) and threw 4.2 scoreless innings on four hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Kingsport's go-ahead hit was a Henry Hunter three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, which gave the Axmen a 12-10 lead. Kingsport added two more insurance runs in the seventh and no runs were scored in the final two innings.

All nine players in the Axmen starting lineup recorded at least one hit. Six Axmen hitters had multi-hit games, including two with three hits each (Henry Hunter and Ian Riley).

The Axmen host the Doughboys at Hunter Wright Stadium tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

