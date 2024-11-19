Doug Jennings Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

November 19, 2024

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former first baseman Doug Jennings has been chosen as the third member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Jennings first joined the Ducks during their inaugural season in 2000 and went on to spend six seasons with the club (2000-05). In 405 games with the Flock, he compiled a franchise record .320 batting average (min. 1,000 at bats). He also totaled 62 home runs, 296 RBIs, 305 runs, 445 hits, 107 doubles, seven triples and 263 walks. His .440 career on-base percentage is the highest in Atlantic League history (min. 1,000 plate appearances), while his 117 hit by pitches are second in league history behind former Ducks great Ray Navarrete (118).

The five-year MLB veteran earned two Atlantic League All-Star Game selections (2000, 2004) and was named an ALPB First Team Postseason All-Star on two occasions as well (2001, 2004). During Long Island's championship-winning 2004 season, the Atlanta native posted an Atlantic League record .505 on-base percentage and a franchise record .359 batting average (min. 270 plate appearances). He also accrued a .612 slugging percentage that stood as the league's single season record until 2021. Jennings currently resides in Boca Raton, Fla., where he owns the Palm Beach Xtreme of the South Florida Collegiate League and provides hitting instruction.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher

Second Base Starting Pitcher

Shortstop Starting Pitcher

Third Base Starting Pitcher

Outfield Closer

Outfield Pitcher

Outfield Pitcher

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

