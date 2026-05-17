Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Jordan Thomas

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







Off his back foot. With pressure. Across the field. TOUCHDOWN!

DTR is on another level.

#highlights #ufl #football







United Football League Stories from May 17, 2026

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