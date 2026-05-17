Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Jordan Thomas
Published on May 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video
Off his back foot. With pressure. Across the field. TOUCHDOWN!
DTR is on another level.
#highlights #ufl #football
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