Dom Thompson-Williams Named FSL August Player of the Month

TAMPA, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced the Player of the Month Award winners for the month of August on Thursday and Tampa Tarpons outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams earned the honor for the Florida State League.

Thompson-Williams batted .333/.425/.696 (34-for-102) in August and led the league in extra-base hits (16), total bases (71), RBI (30) and OPS (1.121) while finishing second in runs scored (23), home runs (nine), on-base percentage (.425) and slugging percentage (.696). His 34 hits were fourth most in the league.

Selected by the New York Yankees in the fifth round in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina, Thompson-Williams will receive an award from Minor League Baseball in recognition of the honor.

The Sioux City, Iowa native led the Florida State League with 65 RBI in 90 games since joining Tampa on May 21st. Following the conclusion of the regular season, Thompson-Williams was promoted to Double-A Trenton.

