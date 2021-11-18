'Dogs Announce Schedule, New Divisions and Expanded Playoffs

November 18, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the upcoming schedule, including changes to the divisional alignment in the American Association for the 2022 season and beyond.

The 'Dogs will play the standard 100 games, with 50 at home and 50 on the road, now that the league is back to 12 permanent teams with the inclusion of the expansion Lake Country DockHounds in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Lincoln will open the season at Haymarket Park with a three-game set against the Sioux Falls Canaries, beginning on Friday, May 13. The regular season will take place over 116 days and will also include the return of an All-Star Game, a two-day break on July 11th and 12th.

Lincoln will play in the new American Association West Division, along with the Sioux City Explorers, Sioux Falls Canaries, Kansas City Monarchs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Winnipeg Goldeyes. In the East Division, the Cleburne Railroaders will be with the Chicago Dogs, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Lake Country DockHounds and Milwaukee Milkmen.

The 'Dogs will play four series - two at home and two on the road - against their division rivals, and will play two series - one at home and one on the road - against teams in the opposite division.

The league also announced expansion to the existing playoff format, adding another round of games and two more teams from each division in the postseason.

Of the four teams in each division to qualify for the postseason, the club with the best regular season record will pick the team it desires for the first round, while the two other teams will play in the opening round. After the three-game first round, two teams advance to play in a three-game Division Championship Series. The winners will then advance to the Miles Wolff Cup Finals - a five-game set to determine the league champion.

Notable series on the upcoming schedule include Lake County's first-ever visit to Haymarket Park from June 14-16, and Lincoln's first visit to Lake County from July 22-24. The Saltdogs will visit Milwaukee over 4th of July and will finish the season with a four-game series at Sioux City over Labor Day Weekend.

The 'Dogs already announced the return of manager Brett Jodie, who will lead the club in 2022 after a highly-successful first season after he was hired just three weeks before the players reported to spring training.

The 'Dogs will also be announcing the 2022 promotional schedule along with the sale of single-game tickets some time during the spring, and those inquiring about season tickets may call (402) 474-BALL (2255) to speak with the front office.

Stay tuned to saltdogs.com and on all our social media channels for information regarding the upcoming 2022 season!

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.