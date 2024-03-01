Dog Days Return to Toyota Field for 2024 Season

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing back Dog Days the 2024 season with a new addition to the promotion. Starting this year, fans can have their dogs with them in reserved box seats in Sections 1 and 2.

Nine total Wednesday night Dog Days are scheduled for the fourth season of baseball in Rocket City: April 10, May 22, June 5, June 19, July 10, July 24, August 7, August 28, and September 4.

Reserved box seats Sections 1 and 2 start at $16 per ticket, and general admission tickets start at $8. General admission tickets include access to the Budweiser Berm, Inline Electric Rock Porch, and all along the outfield concourse from foul pole to foul pole. Dogs are not required to have a ticket, but a $1 donation per dog is required upon entry. All donations will benefit a local non-profit animal organization.

All dogs are required to enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and must remain on a leash throughout the game. Dogs may not be left unattended, and fans must clean up after their pet and promptly dispose of all waste. Pup cups will be available for $3 at The Bullpen Bar in left field and The Sweet Space stand.

Dog Days will not occur for the 11:05 AM Education Day games on April 24 and May 8.

In addition to Dog Days, the Trash Pandas will also host a Cat Rescue Night on Thursday, June 6. Fans can bring their cats to that game, which will include a character appearance from Pete the Cat and a pet supplies drive.

