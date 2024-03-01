2024 Daily Promotions Announced & Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves are excited to announce the 2024 daily promotions ahead of the April 9 home opener against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. The announcement coincides with single-game tickets going on sale today. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

The promotional schedule features 15 fireworks shows, including every Saturday home game plus back-to-back shows, such as Opening Weekend (4/12, 4/13), Memorial Day (5/27), and Independence Day (7/4).

The M-Braves will have a premium giveaway item to the first 1,000 fans or Fireworks every Friday night.

Daily Promotions throughout the 2024 season include:

Tuesday:

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors, and more throughout the game. Also, we will offer $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays. This includes Opening Night, April 9.

Wednesday:

First Responders Day presented by AMR: First Responders Wednesday offers FREE field-level or general admission tickets to first responders/emergency personnel.

Web Wednesday: We will offer half-price tickets at mississippibraves.com and on our social media channels each Wednesday.

Happy Hour: Half-price mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7 pm.

Thursday:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Bring your thirst on Thursdays and get 16-ounce beers and fountain drinks for just $2! Diddly has planned blues-themed music and a special surprise look on the field for the team each Thursday.

Military Day: We offer FREE field-level or general admission tickets to all military veterans, active military, or retired military.

Friday:

Friday Giveaway or Fireworks: Each Friday home game will feature a premium giveaway item or Post-Game Fireworks! Giveaways in 2024 will include jerseys, bobbleheads, and 20th-season commemorative items.

Trustmark Dash For Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After Dash For Cash, kids can run the bases thanks to our friends at TrustCare!

Saturday:

Saturday Fireworks: The night sky over Trustmark Park will light up after every Saturday game with Fireworks.

Sunday:

Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For just $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher! Tickets must be purchased at the M-Braves box office. After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

The full 2024 promotional calendar, including theme nights, giveaways, and more, will be announced soon.

The Mississippi Braves begin the 2024 season on the road on Friday, April 5, at Pensacola. The M-Braves will open their 20th and final year at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:05 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers.

