Dodgers Take Game 1 of PCL Championship Series over Express

September 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (0-1 | 89-61) fell in Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-0 | 91-58) on Tuesday night by a final score of 8-3.

Express starter RHP Robert Dugger (0-1, 27.00) earned the loss after his 1.1-inning outing included four earned runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout. Dodgers reliever RHP Tyson Miller (1-0, 4.50) took home the win after 2.0 innings that included two runs and one earned run on two hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City took a 1-0 lead in the first frame. After a leadoff double from CF Drew Avans, he advanced to third base on a ground out from 1B Michael Busch. With two outs, DH Ryan Ward singled to score Avans and give the Dodgers the lead.

The hot offensive start continued for Oklahoma City in the second inning. Back-to-back walks for LF David Dahl and 2B Jorbit Vivas started the inning. A double from SS Yonny Hernandez scored Dahl to extend the lead at 2-0. C Hunter Feduccia grounded out to add another run as Vivas scored before Avans collected an RBI with a single to increase the lead to 4-0.

Round Rock cut into the lead in the fourth inning. After 3B Davis Wendzel singled for the first E-Train hit of the night, RF Sandro Fabian came up with a two-out single to make it a 4-1 game.

The Dodgers defense allowed a run to score for the Express in the fifth inning. After LF Wyatt Langford walked and stole second base, 1B Blaine Crim came up with two outs and hit a ground ball to 3B Miguel Vargas. His throw to first base was off line and Langford trotted home to cut the lead to 4-2.

Round Rock continued to chip away at the lead in the sixth inning and the Oklahoma City lead was just 4-3. A leadoff double for Wendzel was followed by a walk for SS Jonathan Ornelas. Fabian delivered again with an RBI single to score Wendzel. The E-Train loaded the bases but 2B Justin Foscue popped out to end the threat.

The Dodgers got a run back in the bottom of the sixth. A solo homer off the bat of Feduccia brought the lead to 5-3. Oklahoma City loaded the bases with one out, but RHP Kyle Cody kept the 5-3 score intact.

Round Rock couldn't keep Oklahoma City quiet. A three-spot in the seventh inning lengthened the lead to 8-3. Vivas and Hernandez singled with one out and an error from LHP Antoine Kelly allowed a run to score. A CF Drew Avans single added two more runs for the home team.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Edwar Colina gave Round Rock a big lift out of the bullpen. The righty entered in the second inning with Round Rock trailing 4-0. He went 1.2 innings and did not allow a run or hit while walking one.

Express LF Wyatt Langford walked three times on Tuesday and has walked nine times in his first six games at Triple-A. He has posted 39 walks in his first 45 games in the minors. Langford finished 0-for-2 with a run scored, three walks and two strikeouts.

The E-Train committed a season-high four errors. They committed three errors only three times this year.

Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian and 3B Davis Wendzel had all four E-Train knocks. Fabian went 2-for-4 with two RBI while Wendzel went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for Game 2 of the series on Wednesday, September 27. Express RHP Owen White (2-2, 4.99) is scheduled to start up against Dodgers RHP Gavin Stone (7-4, 4.74). First pitch is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CT.

