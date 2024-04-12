DockHounds and My24 Milwaukee Partner for Summer Broadcasts

Oconomowoc - The Lake Country DockHounds announced today that they have worked out a partnership with My24 Milwaukee to broadcast a special Game of The Month three times this summer. Beginning in June, viewers of My24 will be able to catch all the action of DockHounds baseball everywhere My24 is available.

"Having our team accessible to anyone that wants to see what we are about is very important to the organization," explains Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for the DockHounds. "We want people to see how exciting our team is, how entertaining being at a game can be, and to grow our brand throughout the area. As we continue to build our fan base, we are happy to be partnering with My24 as they continue to grow their sports viewership."

The first of three broadcast games will be aired on Saturday, June 1st when the DockHounds take on the Kane County Cougars. The broadcast is set to begin at 6pm.

My24 continues to grow their sports broadcast library with the addition of DockHounds baseball. They have shown Milwaukee Admirals hockey games for the past five seasons, and recently they have partnered with the Allen Media Group to broadcast the WIAA Championship Series in the Milwaukee market.

"We are excited to add the Lake Country DockHounds to our growing roster of local sports programming," says Rocky Wagonhurst, Vice President and General Manager, CW18 & My24 Milwaukee. "Our broadcasts reflect our community and providing access to the DockHounds for free over the-the-air is another example of our commitment to serving the Milwaukee area."

With the addition of the Lake Country DockHounds, the American Association of Professional Baseball now has three of the leagues 12 teams available on local broadcast TV. The league continues to grow their audience in many different ways, and broadcast TV, both locally and nationally is something the league commissioner, Josh Schaub is very excited about.

"This is a great step for the Lake Country DockHounds to showcase their club and Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, as well as American Association baseball, to fans in and around Milwaukee on My24," said Schaub. "The agreement between My24 and the DockHounds is great news to baseball fans in the region and we are excited to have American Association baseball available to households in a premier market loaded with baseball fans. Viewers of the games on My24 will now be able to see the highest level of baseball being played in the State of Wisconsin next to the Milwaukee Brewers."

The DockHounds can be seen on My24 on June 1st, July 13th and August 10th at 6pm.

