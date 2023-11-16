Dock Spiders to Celebrate 8th Season in 2024

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will celebrate their eighth season of Northwoods League play in 2024. As part of the season-long celebration, the club has unveiled an eighth-season logo. The graphic will be featured on promotional items, as well merchandise available HERE and HERE.

The Dock Spiders won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. Since their first season in 2017, the Dock Spiders have enjoyed a .533 (253-222) winning percentage. A total of 38 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including 10 players last season.

"Eight seasons is a special and unique milestone for a spider," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "We are looking forward to celebrating our eighth season with our fans, players, and staff."

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

