Dock Spiders Souvenir 7 Giveaways Announced

January 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced the dates and giveaways for their 2025 Souvenir 7 ticket package. The giveaway items include three bobbleheads, a bucket hat, a snapback hat, a baseball card set, and a pint glass. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

The popular Souvenir 7 package may be purchased in-person at the Herr-Baker Field box office (980 E. Division St.), by phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at dockspiders.com. Purchasing a ticket package is the only way for fans to guarantee themselves all seven giveaway items. Additional giveaway items, promotions, and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Games for 2025

Saturday, May 31 - Dock Spiders Bucket Hat presented by Horicon Bank

Friday, June 13 - 2024 MLB Draft Class Card Set presented by LEB Insurance

Saturday, June 21 - Shantymen Bobbleboy presented by Destination Lake Winnebago Region

Sunday, June 29 - Snapback Hat presented by Summit Automotive

Sunday, July 13 - Weaver Bobblehead presented by SSM Health

Friday, July 18 - Pint Glass presented by Busch Light

Sunday, July 27 - Tim Elko Bobblehead presented by Silica For Your Home

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. The promotions and daily special schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

