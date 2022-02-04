Dock Spiders Souvenir 7 Giveaways Announced

February 4, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced the dates and giveaways for their 2022 Souvenir 7 ticket package. The giveaway items include three bobbleheads, two pairs of socks, an adjustable hat, and a player t-shirt.

The popular Souvenir 7 package may be purchased in-person at the Herr-Baker Field box office (980 E. Division St.), by phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at dockspiders.com. Purchasing a ticket package is the only way for fans to guarantee themselves all seven giveaway items.

Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Games for 2022

Sunday, June 5 - Dock Spiders Socks (No.1) presented by Brew Pub Pizza

Friday, June 17 - Down Syndrome Acceptance Weaver Bobblehead presented by Real SportsCards

Sunday, June 26 - Adjustable Hat presented by Summit Automotive

Saturday, July 9 - Dock Spiders Socks (No.2) presented by Silica For Your Home

Sunday, July 24 - Andrew Bullock Bobblehead presented by Fleet Farm

Saturday, July 30 - Andrew Bullock T-Shirt presented by Horicon Bank

Friday, August 5 - Heart Healthy Weaver Bobblehead presented by SSM Health

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05pm at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs four times and have won two league championships.

Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Season-long daily promotions and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

