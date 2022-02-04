Dock Spiders Souvenir 7 Giveaways Announced
February 4, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced the dates and giveaways for their 2022 Souvenir 7 ticket package. The giveaway items include three bobbleheads, two pairs of socks, an adjustable hat, and a player t-shirt.
The popular Souvenir 7 package may be purchased in-person at the Herr-Baker Field box office (980 E. Division St.), by phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at dockspiders.com. Purchasing a ticket package is the only way for fans to guarantee themselves all seven giveaway items.
Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Games for 2022
Sunday, June 5 - Dock Spiders Socks (No.1) presented by Brew Pub Pizza
Friday, June 17 - Down Syndrome Acceptance Weaver Bobblehead presented by Real SportsCards
Sunday, June 26 - Adjustable Hat presented by Summit Automotive
Saturday, July 9 - Dock Spiders Socks (No.2) presented by Silica For Your Home
Sunday, July 24 - Andrew Bullock Bobblehead presented by Fleet Farm
Saturday, July 30 - Andrew Bullock T-Shirt presented by Horicon Bank
Friday, August 5 - Heart Healthy Weaver Bobblehead presented by SSM Health
The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05pm at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs four times and have won two league championships.
Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Season-long daily promotions and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.
