Dock Spiders Announce Ticket Plans and Cyber Sales for 2020 Christmas Season

November 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are announcing 2021 ticket plans and online specials for the 2020 holiday shopping season.

There are several ticket packages for the Dock Spiders supporter in your life that are available from the ticket office. These ticket packages are for vouchers that may be used for any game in the 2021 season.

Fondy Faithful Plan - Six (6) 2021 Bleacher Ticket Vouchers, $10 Gift Card, and Dock Spiders Pint Glass

$59.00

Cyber Monday Family Experience Pack (Only available on November 30)

Four (4) Seats at a Patio Table for a 2021 Home Game

Includes patio table seats right next to the field plus all-inclusive food and drinks through 6th inning.

Package includes these Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences

Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitch

Junior Announcer and announce upcoming batters for an inning

Play Ball Kid

$99.00

Souvenir 7 Ticket Package

Bleacher Seat $59.50 or Box Seat $73.50

Includes Free Ticket to Opening Day and Guaranteed to Receive all 7 Premium Giveaways on some of our Best Weekend Games during the Season.

Available at the ticket office or over the phone

The Dock Spiders Team Store is starting Cyber Sales early as well. The store will offer FREE STANDARD SHIPPING for all online purchases from Friday, November 20 through Monday, November 30 and select items will be featured daily and on sale during the eleven days.

All specials can be purchased by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office during normal business hours Monday-Wednesday at 920-907-9833 or by visiting www.dockspiders.com anytime.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 18, 2020

Dock Spiders Announce Ticket Plans and Cyber Sales for 2020 Christmas Season - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.