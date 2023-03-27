Dock Spiders Announce Full Promotional Calendar

March 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2023 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders promotional schedule has something for everyone! The home slate features 18 giveaway items, Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, and gameday themes. Last week, the club announced all 18 giveaway dates and daily specials. Also, NEW for 2023: Fondy Flicks at the Field - a ballpark movie series in partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District for three dates this summer! Without further ado, see below Dock Spiders Announce Full Promotional Calendar

for the 2023 promotional schedule in its entirety!

MAY

Monday, May 29 - Opening Day & Memorial Day: All fans will receive a 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

JUNE

Friday, June 2 - Rally Towel Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a rally towel presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Kwik Trip.

Saturday, June 3 - Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway: Don't miss this unique, 'first-of-its-kind' Dock Spiders giveaway item for the first 500 fans courtesy of Horicon Bank!

Wednesday, June 7 - I-41 Showdown presented by Aquire Restoration: The Dock Spiders will host the Green Bay Rockers in the second annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Last year's rivalry game marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium.

Monday, June 12 - Teacher Appreciation Night: Teachers, this is your night! Time to relax at the ballpark after a long school year. All teachers will receive $1 tickets for the game.

Thursday, June 15 - Envision Greater Fond du Lac Members Night & Socks Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a pair of socks courtesy of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

Friday, June 16 - Pint Glass Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 adults 21 and over will receive a Dock Spiders military appreciation pint glass courtesy of Bud Light. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Sunday, June 18 - Can Koozie Giveaway: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a can koozie courtesy of MLB Network.

Monday, June 19 - Emergency Services Night with Paw Patrol - The Dock Spiders will honor area police officers, fire fighters, and first responders with a $1 ticket offer. Plus, Paw Patrol will make a special appearance!

Thursday, June 22 - Snapback Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a stylish hat presented by TDS.

Friday, June 23 - Fondy Flicks at the Field No. 1: A ballpark movie series in partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District.

Saturday, June 24 - Braelon Allen Charity Softball Game: Fond du Lac native Braelon Allen hosts his second annual charity softball game that combines past and present generations of Wisconsin athletes into one fun afternoon presented by Network Health.

Sunday, June 25 - Cancer Awareness Weaver Bobblehead Giveaway & Specialty Jersey Auction: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Cancer Awareness Weaver bobblehead courtesy of SSM Health. Plus, all fans will have the opportunity to bid on the cancer awareness-themed jersey.

Tuesday, June 27 - Scout Night & Fang and Whiffer Appearance: Give your troop an experience they will never forget! Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track and are encouraged to wear their vest, uniform, and bring a troop banner. Scout Night packages include a one-of-a-kind Dock Spiders patch, along with Spider Bucks to spend at the ballpark during the game. Plus, the loveable mascots from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will entertain fans of all ages!

Thursday, June 29 - Comic Book Heroes Night: Sometimes you can meet your heroes! Your favorite comic book characters will be on-hand for photos and meet and greet opportunities. Additionally, all kids will receive a cape courtesy of 99.5 WPKR.

JULY

Saturday, July 1 - Star Wars Night & Specialty Jersey Auction: The Force will be strong on this night! Dock Spiders players and coaches will take the field in Mandalorian and Grogu-themed Star Wars jerseys! These jerseys will be available via auction and will benefit the Fond du Lac Area United Way.

Tuesday, July 4 - Independence Day, Military Appreciation Day & Snapback Hat Giveaway: Our 4:05 p.m. start time will allow you to enjoy the game and still attend your other favorite 4th of July festivities. All fans in attendance will receive a Military Appreciation snapback hat courtesy of Summit Automotive. Plus, all active and retired military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket for the day's game.

Friday, July 7 - Down Syndrome Acceptance Night, Card Set Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The Dock Spiders will celebrate Down Syndrome Acceptance with a 2022 Draft Class card set giveaway for the first 500 fans courtesy of Real Sportscards. Plus, all fans can enjoy post-game fireworks presented by LEB Insurance Group.

Saturday, July 8 - Braelon Allen Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of Fond du Lac's own Braelon Allen presented by Holiday Automotive.

Monday, July 10 - KFIZ Night at the Ballpark: Tune in to 1450 KFIZ and 107.1 The Bull to receive a special code for discounted tickets to this night's game!

Tuesday, July 11 - Girls Night Out & Live Music: In addition to our 'Bang For Your Buck' specials, ladies can plan on additional ticket and drink offers at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game!

Wednesday, July 12 - Bark in the Park Day and Night: A doubleheader means Bark, Bark in the Park, Park! A dedicated seating area will be set aside for canines and their owners for the game. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations are admitted for free to either or both games courtesy of Veterinary Village of Lomira.

Friday, July 14 - Fondy Flicks at the Field No. 2: A ballpark movie series in partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District.

Saturday, July 15 - Princess Night: Some of your favorite princess characters will be available for meet and greet opportunities and a special pre-game tea party! Be on the lookout for special ticket package information.

Sunday, July 16 - Snapback Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive the stylish annual fan favorite hat presented by Summit Automotive.

Thursday, July 20 - Medical Professionals Night & Shoelaces Giveaway: The community will offer a giant 'Thank You' to area medical professionals with a $1 ticket special.

Saturday, July 22 - Arañas de Muelle Night & Foam Finger Giveaway: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Arañas de Muelle. Players and coaches will wear special alternate jerseys and hats. Hats will be available for purchase in the Team Store and jerseys will be available via auction to benefit the Moraine Park Foundation. Plus, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive an Arañas de Muelle foam finger courtesy of Moraine Park Technical College. All fans can enjoy live music by Caught Steelin' before and after the game, courtesy of LEB Insurance Group!

Friday, July 28 - Lake Winnebago Shantymen Night, BobbleBoy Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The Dock Spiders will celebrate Wisconsin winter culture for one game with specialty uniforms and a Shantymen BobbleBoy for the first 500 fans courtesy of Fleet Farm. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Marine Credit Union.

Monday, July 31 - Season Ticket Holder & Host Family Appreciation Night: The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Season Ticket Holders & Host Families for their support throughout the season.

AUGUST

Thursday, August 3 - Fondy Flicks at the Field No. 3: A ballpark movie series in partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District.

Friday, August 4 - Rally Towel Giveaway, Weaver's Birthday Party & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a rally towel presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance while celebrating our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area! Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by MICHELS Corporation.

Saturday, August 5 - Chandler Simpson Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Chandler Simpson bobblehead courtesy of Silica For Your Home.

Friday, August 11 - Rally Towel Giveaway, Fan Appreciation Night & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a rally towel presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance as we say "Thank You" to fans with some surprises for the final home game of the regular season. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Lamers Bus Lines.

Earlier this week, the Dock Spiders unveiled their season-long daily specials. They also are listed below in their entirety.

PROMOTIONS FOR DAYS OF THE WEEK:

MONDAY: Miller Mondays presented by Miller Brewing Company - With each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry into drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

TUESDAY: Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

WEDNESDAY: Bang For Your Buck with Sunny 97.7 - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

THURSDAY:Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage with 99.5 WPKR - Enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for $3 each.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Fridays presented NEW Manufacturing Alliance - The popular post-game fireworks show will follow each Friday home game this season! June 2 will be brought to you by Kwik Trip, June 16 by Fond du Lac Credit Union, July 7 by LEB Insurance Group, July 28 by Marine Credit Union, August 4 by MICHELS Corporation, and August 11 by Lamers Bus Lines.

SATURDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

SUNDAY: Autograph Sundays - Stay after the game to collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders players, coaches, and Weaver!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 27, 2023

Dock Spiders Announce Full Promotional Calendar - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.