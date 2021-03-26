Dock Spiders Add Four More to the 2021 Roster

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to announce the signings of four more additions to the 2021 roster. Austin Richardson (Illinois Institute of Technology), Connor McKenna (Truman State University), Porter Hardcastle (Regis University), and Ryan Ignoffo (Eastern Illinois University) will all be joining the Dock Spiders' squad this summer.

Richardson, a sophomore left-handed pitcher from Illinois Tech, appeared in two games and finished the season with two strikeouts and a 6.75 ERA over 4.0 innings pitched. He was also named a NACC Scholar Athlete.

McKenna, a 6'2" junior pitcher at Truman State University, made 17 appearances in his career with 48 strikeouts over 76 innings pitched.

Hardcastle, a 6'1" sophomore pitcher at Regis University, posted a 3.98 ERA with 17 strikeouts in a shortened 2020 freshman season. In his first start in 2021, he gave up 0 earned run and struck out 7 over four innings pitched.

Ignoffo, a redshirt sophomore utility player from Eastern Illinois, started in eight of the 14 games during the 2020 season finishing the season with .258 batting average, two runs and two RBI.

The Dock Spiders are set to open their fifth season of baseball with a home game on Monday, May 31 against the Green Bay Booyah at 1:05pm. Season ticket packages are available from the Dock Spiders ticket office right now over the team's website or by calling (920) 907-9833.

