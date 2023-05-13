DJays Drop Rain-Shortened Game 9-3 to Threshers

May 13, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Clearwater Threshers evened the series back up at two games apiece in Friday night's rain-shortened, eight inning ballgame. Irv Carter made his season-debut for Dunedin after starting the year in the IL, and after striking out two Thresher's to strand a runner on third to end the first inning, Clearwater got to him in the second.

The Threshers took advantage of a leadoff single followed by a walk by being extremely aggressive on the basepaths, advancing two runners on a fly out, and stealing a total of five bags in the second inning alone. All the stolen bases allowed Clearwater to plate four runs in the inning, all on just three singles before Carter exited the game. Kelvin Perez got the final out of the inning, but Clearwater 2B Otto Kemp made it 5-0 after homering for the second consecutive game to lead off the inning.

However, Dunedin was able to close the gap in the bottom of the fourth. Threshers' starter Alex McFarlane had been dealing, not allowing a hit through his first three innings, but a walk and three singles finally put the Blue Jays on the board, and a sacrifice fly by J.C. Masson made it 5-2. McFarlane stayed in for one more batter but couldn't get out of the inning after issuing a walk to Jaden Rudd to reload the bases.

Clearwater went to the pen, bringing in LHP Andrew Walling who allowed a run on a wild pitch, but got out of the fourth with the lead intact. That was all the offense Dunedin could muster, and meanwhile Clearwater extended their lead, tacking on runs in the next three innings.

The game got through the eighth, but with lightning and heavy rain approaching, we entered a delay that would not end. Clearwater claimed a 9-3 victory, improving to 23-8 on the year, with Dunedin falling to 17-14. The series continues Saturday, with game five scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. As always, the game will be available live on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network, with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 13, 2023

DJays Drop Rain-Shortened Game 9-3 to Threshers - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.