DJ Kool to Perform at Tacos & Tequila Music Fest

Bowie, M.D. - D.C. hip-hop legend DJ Kool is scheduled to perform at the Tacos & Tequila Music Fest on Saturday, October 5 at Prince George's Stadium. He will join an all-star lineup from the "I Love The 90s" tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Treach from Naughty by Nature, Rob Base, All-4-One, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd and Young MC.

The Washington D.C. native attended St. Peter School, John Tyler Elementary School, Randall Junior High School and Eastern Senior High School. His first album, The Music Ain't Loud Enuff, was released in 1990 with the title track and "What The Hell You Come In Here For" serving as two of his debut album's biggest hits. He released his second album, 20-Minute Workout, in 1994.

DJ Kool is best known for his 1996 album Let Me Clear My Throat, with the title track reaching the top 40 in the Billboard Hot 100 in 1997 and the top 10 in the UK and Netherlands. The song features samples from Kool & The Gang's "Hollywood Swinging" and The 45 King's "The 900 Number." It became certified platinum in 2023 by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

After the success of Let Me Clear My Throat, DJ Kool has collaborated with the likes of Chuck Brown, Redman, Macho Man Randy Savage, and more.

In June, DJ Kool collaborated with Wreckx-N-Effect and released his latest album, Unpublished.

DJ Kool replaces Kid 'n Play, who are no longer able to perform.

Tickets are on sale and available for purchase at www.tacosandtequilafestivals.com/bowie. General admission tickets are available at $75, suite level tickets for $125 while a VIP ticket package, which features a private bar, Tequila Tastery tickets, and a reserved section in front of the stage, will be available for $150.

