Disney's Frozen Showing Friday Night at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - For a fifth consecutive year, South Texans can watch classic movies at Whataburger Field for FREE!

CC Movie Nights, presented by Reliant, return this Friday, December 6 with the Disney family favorite Frozen.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey, is primed for Saturday, December 14 at the ballpark.

Free to the public, showtimes are 6:30 PM, with gates opening at 5:30.

Seating is open in the Whataburger Field outfield and seating bowl. Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase.

