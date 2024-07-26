DiPasquale Gets Fourth Win, Davis Hits Three Run Homer as Clinton Splits Doubleheader with Normal

NORMAL, Ill. - Game 1: The Clinton LumberKings exploded offensively in the first game of the doubleheader, securing a commanding 16-8 victory over the Normal CornBelters.

The LumberKings showcased their offensive prowess right from the start, with Bryan Belo leading the charge. Belo went 3-for-3 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs, providing a crucial spark for Clinton. The LumberKings' scoring barrage began in the first inning and continued through the sixth, highlighted by an eight-run explosion that put the game out of reach.

Karson Grout also made significant contributions, finishing the game with a double and three RBIs despite only managing one hit in six at-bats. Jalen Martinez and RJ Sherwood added two RBIs each, with Martinez going 1-for-3 at the plate. Myles Davis was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-5 with an RBI, and demonstrating excellent hitting throughout the game.

On the mound, Ean DiPasquale delivered a strong performance, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out three. DiPasquale's effort set the tone for the game, earning him the win. Despite a late comeback attempt by the CornBelters, who scored eight runs in the final two innings, the LumberKings' early offensive surge proved too much to overcome. The LumberKings capitalized on three errors by the CornBelters and displayed excellent situational hitting to secure the victory.

Game 2: In the second game of the doubleheader, the Normal CornBelters bounced back to claim a 5-3 victory over the Clinton LumberKings. The CornBelters struck first, scoring a run in the first inning. The LumberKings responded in the third inning when Myles Davis hit a three-run home run, driving in Blake Timmons and Byron Blaise, to give Clinton a 3-1 lead.

However, the CornBelters answered back in the fourth inning. Mateo Casillas grounded out to second base, allowing Griffin Brown to score and cut the deficit to 3-2.

Later in the inning, Landen Johnson delivered a clutch single, driving in two more runs to give the CornBelters a 4-3 lead. Johnson finished the game 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, playing a crucial role in the CornBelters' victory. The CornBelters added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Zach Zychowski scored on a wild pitch, extending their lead to 5-3.

Pitcher Luka Zakman was instrumental for the CornBelters, throwing a complete game and allowing just 2 hits and 3 runs (2 earned) while striking out 2. Despite the LumberKings' efforts, Zakman's performance on the mound stifled their offense. Garrett Siemsen started for Clinton, giving up 4 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits in 3.2 innings. Casey Ogden took the loss, allowing 1 run on 1 hit in 2.1 innings of relief.

Across the doubleheader, several Clinton LumberKings players delivered standout performances. Bryan Belo was exceptional, going 4-for-6 with 3 runs scored, 4 RBIs, and a walk, consistently sparking the offense. Myles Davis also shined, amassing a 5-for-8 outing with 4 RBIs, including a pivotal three-run homer in the second game. Jalen Martinez contributed significantly, finishing 1-for-6 with 2 RBIs and a solid presence in the lineup. On the mound, Ean DiPasquale's stellar 5 innings of scoreless pitching in the first game set a strong foundation for the LumberKings.

The LumberKings return home to NelsonCorp Field on Friday to host the back-to-back reigning Prospect League Champion Chillicothe Paints for a two-game weekend series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Fans can listen in on 100.3 WCCI-FM or wcciradio.com or buy a subscription to PLTV to watch all LumberKings games home and away.

