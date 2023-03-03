DiDomenico Selected as Next Content Creator & Voice of the Reno Aces

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will have a new voice as the club embarks on its Pacific Coast League Championship defense for the 2023 season, following the announcement of Kevin DiDomenico as the franchise's third broadcaster in team history today.

DiDomenico will serve as the club's Content Creator & Voice of the Reno Aces for the 2023 season, where he will be the lead play-by-play voice for all 150 Reno Aces games heard on RenoAces.com, MiLB.tv, Nevada Sports Net, and Bally's Sports Plus App, in addition to creating additional team-related content that will be available on the Aces' social media platforms and website.

"This position garnered significant national interest, and we were fortunate to have many extremely talented applicants, but during the process, Kevin's voice, professionalism, and unique skillset separated him from the rest," said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. "We are thrilled to have him on the team as his voice will leave lasting memories in the future chapters of Reno Aces' history."

DiDomenico joins the Aces after serving as Director of Broadcasting for the Salem Red Sox in 2021 and 2022. He also called Virginia Tech baseball for four seasons and began his professional baseball broadcasting career with the Appalachian League Pulaski Yankees in 2019. During the baseball off-season, he has served as a play-by-play announcer with ESPN+ and the ACC Network, broadcasting various sports, including basketball, football, soccer, wrestling, and volleyball.

A native of Sterling, Va., DiDomenico earned a Bachelor of Arts, Sports Media & Analytics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech).

"Being selected for this role as the voice of the Aces is humbling, and I'm thankful to Chris Phillips, Mike Murray, and Vince Ruffino for the opportunity," said DiDomenico. "I'm excited to get started, meet the Reno Aces fans, and be able to share a wide variety of Aces stories throughout the season."

Reno Aces fans can meet Kevin during Saturday's Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field, beginning at 11:00 a.m., as he makes his first public appearance in his new role.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000. Single Game tickets go on sale this Saturday, March 4th, at 10:00 am via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

