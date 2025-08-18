Did We Just Witness the Best CPL Match Ever?
Published on August 18, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
Did we just witness the best #CanPL game EVER?
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic broke down a wild 5-4 win for Cavalry FC over Vancouver FC last night on the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen Ã°Å¸Å½â¢Ã¯Â¸Â
Full segment: https://youtu.be/O5jQJ4gMvhw?si=Z89OxxKvfjeTorct
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
