Dhel Duncan-Busby Rolls into the End Zone with Style: CFL

Published on August 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







The Roughriders head into halftime with the lead, thanks to Dhel Duncan-Busby hauling in his second touchdown of the season.







