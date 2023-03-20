DeVonta Smith to Host 2nd Annual Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park

The Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver is excited to return to Coca-Cola Park for his annual softball game

Allentown, Pennsylvania (20 May 2023) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Clear Vision Marketing Group have announced the 2nd Annual DeVonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball Game will return to Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Similar to last year, the event will feature a pre-game Home Run Derby followed by the Celebrity Softball game. Gates will open for the event at 12 p.m. with the Home Run Derby scheduled for 2 p.m. and the Softball Game scheduled for 3 p.m.

Smith is coming off his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles, tallying seven touchdowns, five 100+ yard games, an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance. Prior to his NFL career, Smith played for the University of Alabama where he won the coveted Heisman Trophy in 2020. Smith was then drafted by the Eagles with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith is an advocate for the Lehigh Valley and is excited to bring his charity softball game back to Coca-Cola Park. The Philadelphia Eagles held their training camp at Lehigh University for two decades and Smith knows many fans throughout the Lehigh Valley are Eagles fans and fans of the National Football League.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased hereor by visiting devontasmithsoftball.com. Tickets for the event range from $15 to $67. Demand for the tickets is expected to be high so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

The Home Run Derby will feature DeVonta Smith and his friends, including other NFL players and alumni. The 2022 Celebrity Softball Game participants included: Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Micah Parsons, Darius Slay, Nakobe Dean, Mack Wilson, Brandon Graham, Elijah Moore, Terrel Edmunds, Dallas Goedert, Vinny Curry, Najee Harris, Justin Hardee, Pat Surtain II, Jaylen Waddle and many more. The seven-inning Softball Game is designed as an interactive experience between the players and fans in attendance.

