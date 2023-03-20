Jumbo Shrimp Invite Fans to Virtual Town Hall to Share 2023 Gameday Experience Upgrades

March 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the club's Home Opener on April 4 rapidly approaching, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting Crustacean Nation to a Virtual Town Hall from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 to share the team's upgrades to several different fan experiences that are ready to be rolled out for the 2023 season presented by FIS.

This open-to-the-public event will give fans the opportunity to hear firsthand from the Jumbo Shrimp on several topics, including the club's new ticketing system and its features, new food & beverage purchasing experience, cashless experience in 2023 at 121 Financial Ballpark and future ballpark investments and upgrades.

Panelists for the event Jumbo Shrimp Owner/CEO Ken Babby, Executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw, Director of Food & Beverage Guillermo Vega and Director of Ticket Operations Peter Ercey. Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions to each of the panelists.

"We are really looking forward to sharing some of the initiatives that will help continue to make the fan experience for Jumbo Shrimp baseball at 121 Financial Ballpark unrivaled across Minor League Baseball," Craw said. "We cannot wait to hear from our fans at this event on these improvements and see them rolled out for our first home game on April 4."

Fans can access the Virtual Town Hall via this link: https://bit.ly/3YVbo1G. The Virtual Town Hall will run from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2023 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.