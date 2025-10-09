Desiree Scott Plays Final Regular Season Home Match as the Rapid Fall 2-0 to Vancouver Rise FC

Desiree Scott is honored on the field by Ottawa Rapid FC

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC closed out their regular-season home schedule in front of a supportive crowd at TD Place Stadium, as captain Desiree Scott took the pitch for the final time after announcing her retirement from the Northern Super League. The Rapid wrapped up their five-game season series against Vancouver with a 2-0 loss, leaving the clubs level across the campaign.

Prior to kickoff, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe proclaimed October 8 as Desiree Scott Day, recognizing her impact on Canadian soccer and leadership throughout her illustrious career. With the home crowd donned in pink headbands in Scott's honour, "The Destroyer" received a heartfelt send-off as she exited the match in the 72nd minute.

In game action, Vancouver's Latifah Abdu opened the scoring in the 14th minute, before Jessica De Filippo doubled the lead three minutes later with a pinpoint header off a corner kick. Despite sustained pressure and strong play throughout, the Rapid couldn't break through. D.B. Pridham was held off the scoresheet for the first time in the season series against Vancouver.

The loss tightens the playoff table heading into the final week of the regular season, with the Rapid, Rise, and Roses heading into their remaining matches with 36 points apiece and playoff positioning to be determined.

Captain Desiree Scott: "I said I wanted to keep it low key... that's not very low key Ottawa! I'm so grateful for the fans, this club wanting to celebrate me. It's been an honor to help get this league off the ground and to do it with Ottawa Rapid - I wouldn't want to do it with any other club. It's been a wonderful journey and I'm just happy that I can celebrate it with teammates, coaches, staff, and the fans who have made it happen."

Head coach Katrine Pedersen: "Today we didn't manage fully to get the rhythm that we wanted to on the ball... We played against a Vancouver team who are strong on the ball and have a diverse skillset in their players. So, all credit to their performance. We are obviously not satisfied, but we still see this game and this night as a big celebration for one of our players who's been very, very important to our team and to building the culture with the club in this city."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC head to the East Coast to close out their regular season at Wanderers Grounds, facing Halifax Tides FC on Wednesday, October 15 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

DESIREE SCOTT: The midfielder played her final regular-season home match in Ottawa after announcing her retirement from the league.

PLAYOFF POSITION: With Vancouver's three points tonight, playoff positioning remains wide open - both clubs and Montreal Roses FC sit level at 36 points.

SERIES FINALE: The five-game season series concludes even, with each team earning two wins and a draw.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC faces Halifax Tides FC at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax on Wednesday, October 15 at 5:30 p.m. ET (Stream on TSN+ and NSL.ca; US streaming on ESPN+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 0 | Vancouver Rise FC - 2

Venue: The Stadium at TD Place

Referee: Carly Shaw-Maclaren

Assistants: Allycia Carlucci, Gabrielle Lemieux

Fourth Official: Isabelle Duclos

Referee Observer: Joe Audi

Attendance: 2,906

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: 0

Vancouver Rise FC: Latifah Abdu (14'), Jessica De Filippo (17')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

76' Yellow: Nicola Golen (Ottawa Rapid FC)

83' - Yellow: Susanne Haaland (Ottawa Rapid FC)

86' - Yellow: DB Pridham (Ottawa Rapid FC)

87' - Yellow: Mariah Lee (Vancouver Rise FC)

90+4' - Yellow: Jylissa Harris (Ottawa Rapid FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mélissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Julia Benati (London, ON)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Florence Belzile (Chicoutimi, QC)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Mia Ugarte (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 16

Shots on Goal: 3

Fouls: 12

Offsides: 8

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 8

Images from this story







