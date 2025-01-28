Desert Dogs host annual Tucker Out Lymphoma Night

LAS VEGAS - The Desert Dogs (2-5) entered the bye week with energy and confidence as they picked up their second win of the season. The Pack looks to keep the good energy flowing into their Week 10 battle against the 6th-placed Georgia Swarm (4-3). The game is on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. PST inside Lee's Family Forum.

This is the second game in the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup and the Desert Dogs' annual Tucker Out Lymphoma Night. The night is held in honor of Head Coach and General Manager Shawn Williams' son Tucker, who passed away in December 2014 from Burkitt's Lymphoma.

The Swarm and Desert Dogs have only faced off once in NLL history, with the Swarm walking away with a 13 - 9 win on April 6, 2024. The Swarm scoring five power plays on their five chances was the main reason for their victory.

LAST GAME NOTES:

Week 8 for the Desert Dogs seemed to be where they finally found a groove, in a 12 - 10 win over the San Diego Seals. Goalie Justin Geddie led the way for the Pack, stopping 43 of the 53 shots he faced in the game- an excellent 81% save percentage. On the offensive, Jack Hannah continued his goal streak by scoring goals for the Dogs with a hat trick and five assists, and Jonathan Donville dished the ball out nicely racking up four assists and a goal of his own.

The Desert Dogs team chemistry is starting to form nicely as they began executing clever plays to create scoring chances including a hidden ball trick that set up Marshal King's goal. Defenseman David Brock faked the pass to Hannah as he was heading to the bench. Instead, he discreetly dumped the ball off to Marshal King, who took the field during the team's change. Hannah drove towards the net, drawing the attention of the Seal's defense and goalie, while King launched the ball from the restraining line straight into the net. The crowd and the Seals were left stunned- only the Pack knew what was coming

Teams capable of pulling off such plays demonstrate confidence and trust among teammates. It would not be surprising if head coach Shawn Williams drew up more trick plays and misdirection in future games.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The Georgia Swarm started the year off as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning four straight games. However, they have hit a skid, losing their last three matchups against the Rochester Knighthawks, Ottawa Black Bears and Calgary Roughnecks. In their game against Calgary on Jan. 18, the Swarm fell 12-11 in overtime. Georgia is looking for answers, and they hope a win over the Desert Dogs could help them find some.

Despite their recent struggles, the Swarm have been booming on offense, led by the number one goal scorer in the league, Lyle Thompson. In his seven games played, Thompson has tallied 22 goals and 18 assists. Andrew Kew (10G, 23A) and Brendan Bomberry (7G, 16A) have also contributed significantly to Georgia's potent offense. Goaltending for the Swarm has been consistent, with a 75% save percentage in their last three losses.

The Swarm's struggles have primarily come from their defense, which is a key weakness the Desert Dogs could exploit. If the Dogs can outshoot and keep the Swarm on their heels, they may be able to come away with the win.

MILESTONES:

Casey Jackson - 2 assists from 100 NLL career assists AND 7 goals from 150 NLL career goals

Jack Hannah - 4 assists away from 100 NLL career assists

Jonathan Donville - 6 assists away from 150 NLL career assists

David Brock - 5 loose ball recoveries to record 800 in his career

LVDD POINT LEADERS:

#33 Jack Hannah: 35 points (17G, 18A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 31 points (6G, 25A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 21 points (11G, 10A)

#67 Kyle Killen: 16 points (7G, 9A)

#19 Adam Poitras: 15 points (9G, 6A)

Get tickets to the Desert Dogs' Tucker Out Lymphoma night and help support the fight against childhood cancer on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. PST inside Lee's Family Forum. See the Dogs in their home lime green jerseys, donate to the cause, and every fan in attendance will receive a Tucker Out rally towel.

This weekend's jerseys are available in a game-worn jersey auction, with all proceeds benefiting pediatric oncology care and research.

