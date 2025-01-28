Player Transactions

January 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan McLean on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Brady Kearnan on the Active from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Mark Matthews on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Injured Reserve List.

