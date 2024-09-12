Deposits Now Open to All

September 12, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







A big thank you to all the amazing supporters who've already placed their deposit for AFC Toronto's inaugural 2025 season! Your early commitment helps set the stage for an unforgettable journey, and we're so excited to have you with us.

For those who haven't secured their spot yet, the window is still open! With a $50 deposit, you can be part of the action at York Lions Stadium from day one. Plus, the first 1,000 supporters to place a deposit will be entered for a chance to win a pair of season tickets for 2025!

The general sale is now live, so be sure to encourage friends and family to join in and experience this historic season with you. Let's fill the stadium with passionate fans!

Thank you for your passion and support. We can't wait to share this incredible journey with you.

Helena Ruken

CEO and Co-Founder, AFC Toronto

