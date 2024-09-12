From Coast to Coast: NSL Season Ticket Deposits Are Here

September 12, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Exciting news for all Northern Super League fans! Season ticket deposits are NOW available across all Clubs! With just a $50 deposit, this is your chance to be part of history from the very beginning, supporting the rise of professional women's soccer in Canada. Don't just witness it from home - be there for every monumental moment as we kick off a new era in the sport.

Why Secure Your Season Tickets?

Be there for every goal, save, and celebration!

Get exclusive benefits and perks as a season ticket holder.

Show your loyalty and back your Club as part of this historic journey!

We wouldn't be your go-to source for all things NSL if we didn't let you in on some exclusive offers during the season ticket deposit campaign!

Ottawa Rapid FC is kicking things off in style - Be one of the first 500 fans to secure your deposit and score a SIGNED, GAME-WORN authentic inaugural jersey PLUS the chance to select your stadium seat.

Over at Vancouver Rise FC, the first 50 lucky purchasers will get an official Vancouver Rise FC ball cap or bucket hat to rep the team all season long.

If you're an AFC Toronto fan, get this - one of the first 1,000 depositors will win a pair of season tickets! That's right- your entire season, on the house.

Halifax Tides FC fans have been on the ball since deposits went live a couple of weeks ago. The support Haligonians and Atlantic Canadians have shown the Tides has been overwhelming, you'd better act fast if you want to secure yours! The order in which you place your deposit disctates the order in which you select your season seats.

And if you're backing Calgary Wild FC, now is the time to lock in your spot and be part of this thrilling season!

Behind the Badge: Find Out How NSL Montréal is Ready to Elevate the Game in Quebec

Get ready, Montreal! The city's vibrant spirit will soon shine through with one of the Northern Super League's founding clubs launching in spring 2025. NSL Montreal is set to make a powerful impact, leveraging a robust $1.5 million salary cap to assemble a top-tier team. This financial muscle allows them to attract both Canadian and international talent, setting the stage for an electrifying debut.

Blending the city's rich sports history with the excitement of professional women's soccer, Montréal is primed for this game-changing addition. Stay tuned for updates on branding and stadium plans- NSL Montreal is gearing up for an unforgettable launch!

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.