Deon Jackson: Setting the Single-Season Rushing TD Record with 7 TDs
Published on May 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video
Deon Jackson is your new single-season rushing touchdown record holder
7 rushing TDs. One historic season.
Check out the DC Defenders Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 26, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Defenders Stories
- DC Fails to Clinch, Drops Third Straight
- DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu out for Season with Injury
- DC Comeback Falls Short as Defenders Drop Second Straight
- Defenders Silenced in Second Half, Winning Streak Snapped
- Ta'amu, Fatukasi and Thompson-Robinson Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week