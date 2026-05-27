Deon Jackson: Setting the Single-Season Rushing TD Record with 7 TDs

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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Deon Jackson is your new single-season rushing touchdown record holder

7 rushing TDs. One historic season.







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