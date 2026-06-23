NWSL National Women's Soccer League

DENIED: Best Saves from Matchweek 10

Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video


Catch up on all the the best saves from Matchweek 10 and watch the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video. The NWSL is back in action with Matchweek 11 on July 3rd!

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 23, 2026


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