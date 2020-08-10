Dell Diamond to Host Encore Drive-In Night Featuring Metallica

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are excited to announce that Dell Diamond has been selected to host a showing of the Encore Drive-In Night Series featuring Metallica on Saturday, August 29. Fans can purchase parking spots in Dell Diamond's East and West lots to enjoy the concert from the comfort of their own vehicles. The show will be broadcast on 20-foot by 40-foot screens with audio available in each vehicle via FM radio.

The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band's Northern California headquarters and will subsequently be edited and mixed by Metallica's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible. The concert, the band's first show since the September 2019 S&M2 performances that opened Chase Center in San Francisco, will feature material from throughout their near four-decade career and provide Metallica fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience.

Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to Metallica's Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on August 12 with general on-sale beginning on August 14. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.com/Encore-Metallica. Every ticket purchase, which admits one carload of up to six people, will include four digital downloads of Metallica's S&M2, the long awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years. Parking lots at Dell Diamond will open at 7:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 9:00 p.m.

"In all of rock, it literally doesn't get any bigger than Metallica," CEO of Encore Live Walter Kinzie said. "Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what's possible in terms of success in this industry. We've seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off this thing and take it to a whole new level."

The Metallica show is part of the Encore Drive-In Nights Series, which is presented by leading event production company Encore Live. Since June, Encore Live has partnered with drive-in theaters and sports venues across the country to provide world-class entertainment in a safe, creative way. Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set showing at hundreds of drive-in outdoor theaters and sports venues across the United States and Canada, complete with a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Dell Diamond will adhere to all recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all health mandates from the State of Texas, Williamson County and the City of Round Rock. Staff that interacts with guests will wear personal protective equipment appropriate to their job duties and will enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The event will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks while at Dell Diamond when not enjoying the concert from inside their vehicles.

For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for one fan's individual admission, each purchase for Encore Drive-In Nights' concerts will admit one carload of fans. That means up to six people can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime show for one price. Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found by visiting Ticketmaster.com/EncoreDriveInNights.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

