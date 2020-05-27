Dell Diamond to Host Donation Drive Benefiting the Salvation Army

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express and Brown Distributing, Central Texas' local Anheuser-Busch distributor, are teaming up to host a donation drive at Dell Diamond to benefit The Salvation Army. The drive is set for Wednesday, June 3 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Suite Parking Lot on the South side of Dell Diamond.

The Salvation Army's biggest needs are household items, including pots, pans and kitchen appliances, as well as good standing furniture and lightly worn clothes. For more information on items that The Salvation Army can and cannot accept, please click here.

"Like most places in our community, we have taken a financial hit when it comes to serving vulnerable people in our community," Austin Area Commander of The Salvation Army Major Lewis Reckline said. "Our family stores help people provide rehabilitation services to those who are struggling with addiction in our community. We accept clothes, furniture, cars, boats, household items and much more. Shop local and donate local to help our struggling neighbors."

The Express and Brown Distributing recently joined forces to host a blood donation drive at Dell Diamond. With both organizations sharing resources to host the event, over 70 units of blood were donated to benefit We Are Blood. The Express and Brown Distributing are aiming to make a similarly impactful donation to The Salvation Army on June 3.

"We are honored to partner with the Round Rock Express on community events that give back to organizations like We Are Blood and The Salvation Army," Brown Distributing Vice President Laurie Brown said. "Brown Distributing has been serving the Austin area since 1962 and supporting our community, especially in times of need, has been a company priority since our inception."

Both The Salvation Army and Brown Distributing will have trucks on hand at Dell Diamond to accept donations. Those wishing to bring donations are asked to please wear a mask or protective face covering while at the stadium.

"We take pride in the fact that Dell Diamond continues to be a community pillar in Central Texas, and it is our honor to use our facility to host a donation drive to benefit the great work that The Salvation Army is doing," Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "By sharing resources with our great partners at Brown Distributing, we have proven just what an impact we all can make if we work together to assist the most vulnerable members of our community."

