Deichmann Among 3 Added to A's 40-Man

With plenty of room available on their 40-man roster, the A's found spots to protect a few of their promising young prospects from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.

Outfielder Greg Deichmann (the A's No. 14 prospect according to MLB Pipeline) and right-handers Miguel Romero (No. 26) and Wandisson Charles were added to Oakland's roster just hours before Friday's deadline to add players who are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Oakland's roster now stands at 35. Among the A's Top 30 Prospects, third baseman Jordan Diaz (No. 13), outfielders Lazaro Armenteros (No. 19) and Buddy Reed (No. 24), and right-handers Brian Howard (No. 25) and Parker Dunshee (No. 27) remain eligible for selection in the Rule 5 Draft, which takes place on Dec. 10.

Players who signed at age 18 or younger must be added to 40-man rosters within five seasons of their signing date or become eligible to be drafted by other organizations through the Rule 5 process. Players signed at 19 years or older must be protected within four seasons. This year, that means an international or high school Draft pick signed in 2016 -- assuming he was 18 or younger as of June 5 of that year -- or a college player taken in the '17 Draft are eligible.

Clubs pay $100,000 to select a player in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. If that player doesn't stay on the MLB roster for the full season, he must be offered back to his former team for $50,000.

Chosen in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Deichmann was expected to take a big step in 2020 as he was now finally healthy after dealing with hand and wrist issues over the previous two seasons. But with no Minor League season, the 25-year-old outfielder's only action came down at the A's alternate training site in San Jose, Calif.

Deichmann's raw power has always stood out. In his last competitive game action, the 2019 Arizona Fall League, Deichmann shined with a league-leading nine home runs. Combined with his strong arm, Deichmann could be ready to take over as a corner outfielder in Oakland sooner than later after getting some experience at Triple-A, which the A's are hopeful will be available to him in '21.

Romero stood out this year at the club's alternate training site after integrating a changeup that he taught himself during the offseason by watching internet videos. With a power fastball and slider already in his arsenal, the changeup only helps the 26-year-old righty's chances of finding a spot in Oakland's bullpen, which could come as early as next season.

While Charles is not among Oakland's Top 30 Prospects, the 24-year-old righty possesses the best fastball in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Charles showed off his 100 mph heater during an impressive 2019 Minor League campaign that saw him post a 3.89 ERA over 62 1/3 innings and end the year at Double-A Midland.

