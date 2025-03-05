Defensive Focus on Day Three of Camp

March 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - With the big league club on the road, the Phillies minor leaguers had a shortened day of drills on their third day of camp. Hitting was inside due to weather, but pitching and defense continued to be the focus of the early days at the Carpenter Complex. Offseason improvements have been noticeable around the Phillies Farm. with improved velocity and control from the pitchers throwing in the bullpen and sharper movements leading to crisper in the infield compared to 2024. A few infielders around the Phillies system changed positions, and some are shifting their focus with a new season on the horizon. Today we'll take an in-depth look at a pair of flamethrowing right-handers and two of the newest middle infielders from the Threshers last season.

Brady Day, INF: A tenth-round pick out of Kansas State in 2024, Day made his professional debut with the Threshers in August and played 22 games around the infield. He was drafted as a middle infielder but has primarily been playing at third throughout Spring Training due to his strong arm. The adjustment period coming straight out of a college season has clearly faded, as Day looked like an everyday third baseman in the field. His movements looked crisper, his reactions faster and his release looked significantly smoother than in his debut season this past summer. With three seasons at Kansas State and a few more throughout various Collegiate Summer Leagues throughout New England, Day brings more experience to his first full professional season than most at this stage, and his improvements over his first year of working with the Phillies Coaching Staff have already shown. Day had seven RBIs in 22 games with the Threshers last season and could rise quickly through the system if his bat continues to improve as much as his fielding has.

Trey Dillard, RHP: After signing with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Trey Dillard was one of the first Threshers called up last season after earning a call-up to Jersey Shore at the end of April 2024. After five games in Clearwater, it was clear he was ready for the challenge of High-A. With just two pitches in his arsenal coming out of Texas A&M, Dillard has drastically improved his fastball, touching 100 mph during the offseason training and increasing the depth of his breaking ball. He pitched with a net simulating the strike zone, repeatedly hitting the corners of the net with exceptional control. His fastball looked exceptionally impressive, barely missing the strike zone throughout his entire bullpen session. Despite some late-season injuries, Dillard still pitched a pretty full season with the BlueClaws, striking out 44 and holding his opponents to a .206 batting average in 36.1 innings. If he can throw strikes as consistently as he did in camp against live batters Trey could be in store for a meteoric rise through the Phillies Farm System.

Drew Garrett, RHP: Drew Garrett is one of the most inspiring stories in minor league baseball, as he did not play too much competitive baseball (compared to most other Division One Draftees) before starting in junior college in 2018. Six years later he was one of Clearwater's most dominant relievers of the 2024 Florida State League season and primed for an even bigger jump in 2025. His bullpen session was most impressive, focusing on finding the inside corner on righties to set up for a breaking ball low and away. Garrett did walk 47 batters compared to his 56 strikeouts in 2024, but his control looked much improved in the bullpen, repeatedly painting the corners and rarely missing too far out of the strike zone. He was primarily used as a late reliever for the thrashers last season, and projects to feature out of the back end of the bullpen going forward. And with Drew expected to move up at least one level in 2025, he has a high ceiling in his second year in full-season ball.

Devin Saltiban, INF: Initially drafted as an outfielder in 2023, former Phillies' third-rounder Devin Saltiban emerged as one of the best-hitting infielders in the Phillies system in his first season as an infielder. Saltiban paced the Threshers with 17 homers and 53 RBIs in Clearwater in 2024 while serving as the team's primary second basemen. His improvement was consistent over the season, but he looked like a seasoned vet at second out in the field on Wednesday morning. He was locating the ball better, had improved his positioning, and was so quick to snap into a throwing motion that looked perfectly aligned with the first base bag. The Florida State League All-Star has been training at the Carpenter Complex since January and it shows, looking infinitely more comfortable at second than he did at this time last season. Devin's athleticism has been evident since Draft Day, and it's certainly helping his rapid improvement over at second base. As he continues to work hard on and off the field, Saltiban could develop into a five-tool prospect as he continues to rise toward the show.

Former Threshers and stars throughout the minors will be on display during the Spring Breakout game on March 14th. Click here for Spring Breakout Tickets as the best of the Phillies' prospects take on the Pittsburgh Pirates' Prospects at BayCare Ballpark. You can purchase tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 5, 2025

Defensive Focus on Day Three of Camp - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.