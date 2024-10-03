Defensemen Austin Pickford, Mark Pozsar Sign with Venom

Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) signed defensemen Austin Pickford and Mark Pozsar to standard player contracts.

Each defenseman is entering his second season in the FPHL after playing for the Elmira River Sharks last season, where they were teammates with Venom assistant coach M.J. Maerkl.

Pickford led the River Sharks with 180 penalty minutes in 31 games in 2023-24 and finished with 23 points (one goal, 22 assists). He was third on the team in assists and tied for eighth in points.

The 27-year-old hails from Leduc, Alberta in Canada, stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds.

"Austin Pickford is extremely dedicated and a hard worker, so I'm really excited to have him," Venom coach Josh Newberg said. "He can really help out our power play, and I'm really impressed with how locked-in he is as a complete two-way defenseman."

Pozsar had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 143 penalty minutes in 49 games with the River Sharks. He was second on the team in penalty minutes and tied for third among defensemen in goals scored.

The 25-year-old native of Budapest has also played extensively in Europe, including leagues in Hungary, Slovakia and Sweden. The rugged defender stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 190 pounds.

"Pozsar is a real solid stay-at-home defenseman," Newberg explained. "He's really good at clearing the puck out of the zone and clearing traffic out in front of the net. He will fill that role for us."

This is the inaugural season for the Venom, who play their home games at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, NY. The Venom host the Danbury Hat Tricks in a preseason game Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. and open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

