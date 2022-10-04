Defenseman Chase Carter Signs in Birmingham

October 4, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of Chase Carter, a defenseman out of Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada. Carter played eighteen games last season for the Columbus River Dragons in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, and fourteen games for the Evansville Thunderbolts in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The 5 '11 defenseman has notched six assists in his pro career so far with four in the regular season last year, one in Evansville and three in Columbus, and two more in the FPHL playoffs.

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2022

Defenseman Chase Carter Signs in Birmingham - Birmingham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.