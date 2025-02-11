Defenders Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

February 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders today announced their general manager and full coaching staff for the 2025 United Football League season. The Defenders season kicks off on Sunday, March 30 against the defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions at Audi Field.

The Defenders are once again led by General Manager Von Hutchins and Head Coach Reggie Barlow, whose coaching staff features six returning assistant coaches, including Offensive Coordinator Fred Kaiss and Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams. Other returning coaches are Shannon Harris (Quarterbacks), Vernon Dean (Defensive Backs), and Deion Harris (Linebackers).

In addition, Blake Williams has been added to the staff as Defensive Line coach, Andre Simmons as Wide Receivers coach, and Cody Crills as Offensive Line coach. Williams, son of Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams, has worked on the coaching staffs of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. He also served as Defensive Coordinator at William Jewell College and Southeastern Louisiana University. Crills returns to the Defenders, where he served as Tight Ends coach during the 2003 season

Before joining the Defenders, Simmons spent six seasons as the Wide Receiver and Pass Game Coordinator for Blackville Hilda High School before joining Independence Community College, where he was widely regarded as one of the top JUCO Wide Receivers coaches in the country.

