United Football League Kicks off Its Season Campaign: More of What You Love

February 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today launched its new season-long promotional campaign - More of What You Love. It captures the spirit of the spring football league from the aspirations and drive of its players to the emotional connection fans have with football and everything that surrounds the nation's favorite game.

"More of What You Love represents the intense passion for the game that we can't get enough of," said UFL Executive Vice President of Marketing & Team Operations Brooke Campbell. "The UFL is fueling football-hungry communities by delivering more ways to access, experience, show your hometown pride, and enjoy the game we all love and crave year-round."

More of What You Love focuses on this passion around the game. The campaign, developed under the league's new Marketing & Content Leadership team and produced by BIG Creative and We Equals One, features the exciting action of UFL players on the field and the unforgettable gameday experiences the league delivers to fans through its up-close access and high-energy entertainment.

This multi-tiered campaign combines a national campaign with a distinct team-specific approach that features local storytelling. It spotlights devoted fans and the special home game energy, which has become a trademark of the league and its eight teams. A cornerstone of each team campaign - which launches next week - is the hometown pride and fan culture that is highlighted in each spot.

More of What You Love launches as the NFL season ends, reminding fans that football doesn't stop as the new UFL season begins with games on FOX and ESPN during UFL Kickoff Weekend March 28-30. The 10-week 2025 regular season schedule will be followed by two Conference Championship games on Sunday, June 8, and the UFL Championship Game on Saturday, June 14.

